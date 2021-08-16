Scores of people ran alongside the giant U.S. Air Force plane at the Kabul airport, and some managed to get a foothold before it took off.
U.S. authorities said that all told, at least seven people died during the chaotic evacuation at the airport, including several who fell from a military jet.
Video apparently of the same aircraft from a distance showed people watching as one or more objects plummeted to the ground.
People could be heard saying, “Look, one fell” and then, “Ohhh, another also fell.”