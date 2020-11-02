Vienna police said there had been “several” exchanges of fire in the city’s central Innere Stadt, an area with numerous bars and restaurants. The shooting took place near the Stadttempel, the city’s main synagogue, but it was unclear if it was the target.
“Shots fired in the Inner City district — there are persons injured — KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport,” police posted on Twitter, asking people not to share photos or videos.
The shooting took place in the “immediate vicinity” of the synagogue, Austrian Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch wrote on Twitter. However, he said that it was too early to tell if the synagogue was the target, adding that it was closed at the time of the first shots.
It came just hours before Vienna was about to enter a new coronavirus lockdown, with bars and restaurants due to close for a month at midnight.
Denise Hruby contributed from Vienna.