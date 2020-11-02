In an interview with Austrian television, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer called the incident an “apparent terrorist attack.”

It came just hours before Vienna was about to enter a new coronavirus lockdown, with bars and restaurants due to close for a month at midnight.

Police urged citizens to stay out of public areas in the city center.

There were no details on the number of those injured, but medics had set up a triage center in the city center, Austria’s APA news agency reported.

The attack began at around 8:00 p.m., with police reporting that there had been “several” exchanges of fire in the city’s central Innere Stadt, an area with numerous bars and restaurants.

The shooting took place near the Stadttempel, the city’s main synagogue, but it was unclear if it was the target.

“Shots fired in the Inner City district — there are persons injured — KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport,” police posted on Twitter, asking people not to share photos or videos.

The shooting took place in the “immediate vicinity” of the synagogue, Austrian Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch wrote on Twitter. However, he said that it was too early to tell if the synagogue was the target, adding that it was closed at the time of the first shots.

While private gun ownership in Austria is relatively high — well behind the United States and slightly behind Germany — mass shootings are extremely rare.