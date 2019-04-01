Doan Thi Huong smiles as she is escorted by Malaysian police officers at the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on April 1. (Fazry Ismail/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

SINGAPORE — A Vietnamese woman who is the lone suspect in custody over the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of the North Korean leader, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to a lesser weapons charge and is likely to be released from custody within months, her lawyer said.

Doan Thi Huong, 30, is one of the two foreign women who have been accused in the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the elder brother of Kim Jong Un. The two were allegedly responsible for delivering the potent VX nerve agent that killed the North Korean in an airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in February 2017.

They both say that they were tricked into participating by men who were likely North Korean agents, and had been told they were taking part in a prank for a reality television show.

On Monday, Huong, who was initially charged with murder, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing hurt by a dangerous weapon. She was sentenced to 40 months in prison from the date of her arrest, but has served over half that term, and could be released within months with good behavior.

The second woman, 27 year-old Indonesian national Siti Aisyah, was freed in March and allowed to return back to her home country after a period of high-level negotiations and lobbying on behalf of the Indonesian government.

The judge presiding over the case, Azmi Ariffin, said the brief period of imprisonment and the lesser charge would “serve the interest of justice.” He urged Huong to consider herself lucky for escaping a murder charge, which carries a mandatory death sentence in Malaysia.

“I must say that you are a very lucky person today,” said the judge, speaking to Huong in court. The defendant appeared to nod as the charges were read to her, and thanked the judge through her translator.

The Vietnamese ambassador to Malaysia, Le Quy Qunyh, said he was “highly appreciative” that Huong would be released soon.

“But,” he added, “I want to emphasize she is a victim, like Siti.”

The sentencing ends protracted proceedings over the death of Kim Jong Nam, which was widely believed to be organized and orchestrated by North Korean agents linked to Kim Jong Un. The two women were the only ones ever arrested and charged. Four North Korean suspects fled the country on the day of the murder.

Malaysia has never accused the North Korean leadership of involvement, and quickly made it clear it would not politicize the trial.

Kim Jong Nam was the eldest son of former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il and had lived abroad since 2003. Kim Jong Il died in 2011 and was succeeded by Kim Jong Un, who then set about consolidating power.

Jonathan Edward in Kuala Lumpur contributed to this report.

Read more:

Vietnam’s unspoken link to Kim Jong Un: The woman accused of assassinating his half brother

Suspect in Kim Jong Nam assassination freed

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news