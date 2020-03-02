“To think that there’s going to be an absolute cessation of violence in Afghanistan, that is probably not going to happen. It’s probably not going to go to zero,” Milley told reporters at the Pentagon.

Milley said the military did not yet know who was responsible for the bombing in Khost, which came as Taliban officials appeared to distance themselves from a week-long “reduction in violence” period that paved the way for the signing of the U.S.-Taliban agreement.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack, which Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said killed three civilians and wounded 11 when a motorcycle exploded at a soccer field.

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, who held talks with Afghan leaders in Kabul over the weekend, said American officials would evaluate individual acts of violence and suggested they would not allow isolated attacks derail their attempt to shepherd the parties toward negotiations, which are supposed to begin March 10.

“This is going to be a long, windy, bumpy road. That’s going to be the nature of this over the next days, weeks and months,” Esper said, speaking alongside Milley. “And so I’m not going to get too excited about what happens at the moment. We’re just going to deal with each situation as it arises and make sure we stay focused on the mission.”

Already in the days since U.S. and Taliban leaders met in the Qatari capital to sign the long-awaited agreement, which calls for the full withdrawal of U.S. forces within 14 months, there are signs the three main parties have differing interpretations of central aspects of the deal.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday questioned the timeline for the release of Taliban prisoners held by his government, which the deal said would occur within 10 days.

Esper said he had instructed the American commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, to begin the initial withdrawal of U.S. forces to 8,600, a process which under the U.S.-Taliban agreement is supposed to take place within 135 days.

Asked what would occur if the Afghan negotiations were delayed, Esper said officials would respond to events and challenges as they arose. “We’re in … day two, hour 39,” he said. “And we’ve got to work our way through that.”

Addressing the prisoner exchange, Esper said only that the U.S. commitment was “to enable, to facilitate that exchange of persons between the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan.”

Also Monday, the Taliban announced that it had resumed offensive operations against Afghan security forces.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said the “reduction in violence period is over.”

“Yes, we have resumed our operations against the Afghan forces,” he added.

Mujahid did not address the future of Taliban attacks on U.S. and other foreign forces.

The Taliban, the United States and the Afghan government had agreed to a week-long reduction in violence in the lead-up to the signing of the peace deal in Doha on Saturday. That agreement brought attacks across Afghanistan down around 80 percent.

“The United States has been very clear about our expectations — the violence must remain low,” Miller said following reports the Taliban resumed operations.

“The reduction in violence was a confidence builder. We’re very serious about our obligations and we expect the Taliban will be serious about their obligations,” Miller said in a tweet Monday.

A resumption of large-scale Taliban attacks would likely complicate plans for the militants to sit down with Afghan government officials for their own round of peace talks. The U.S.-Taliban peace deal stated that those talks will begin on March 10. But the deal also stipulated that a prisoner release precede those conversations.

Ghani ruled out a prisoner release before talks with the Taliban begin, speaking to reporters less than 24 hours after the U.S.-Taliban deal was signed. The Taliban responded that the movement would not enter into talks with the Afghan government without a prisoner swap first.

Disagreements over the fate of the prisoners marked the first major glitch after the signing of the peace deal that moves Afghanistan’s 18-year conflict into a new phase. The U.S. negotiations to reach a peace deal with the Taliban took years of diplomacy, and some fear that peace talks with the Afghan government could prove even more complex.

