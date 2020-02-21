“As planned, and if things go according to the plan, [the reduction in violence will] start on the 22nd,” Javid Faisal, the security council’s spokesperson told The Washington Post Saturday.

The U.S. military command in Kabul said it has nothing to announce at this time. The Taliban told The Post the movement can neither confirm nor deny the start date at this time.

The week-long reduction in violence will require the Taliban, the U.S. and Afghan government aligned forces to largely cease all planned offensive operations nationwide. The period is not being called a cease-fire and U.S. forces will continue to carry out counterterrorism operations against groups like the Islamic State and al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.

Should the violence reduction hold, American and Taliban negotiators will sign a peace deal possibly as soon as by the end of the month. U.S. officials have warned that while both the Taliban and the Afghan government have given security guarantees, the potential remains for “spoilers” to upend the deal.

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, the chief U.S. negotiator, said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the prospects for peace, but described potential “spoilers” as groups both inside and outside Afghanistan that do not see a peace deal in their interest and would rather the conflict continue. Khalilzad spoke at a United Nations conference in Islamabad earlier this week.

After the signing of the U.S.-Taliban peace deal, the Afghan government will launch its own round of talks with the Taliban. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that he will build a negotiating team that is inclusive, but following disputed election results announced this week, Afghan politics is deeply divided.

Ghani and his chief rival, Abdullah Abdullah, both declared victory after the results were announced. Abduallah, the country’s chief executive, declared the results illegal and announced he will begin setting up a parallel government. Should this political turmoil persist, it will further complicate the formation of a strong, inclusive team to negotiate with the Taliban.