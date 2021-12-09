Gasoline shortages are common across Venezuela, which holds one of the world’s largest deposits of petroleum, but people in Barinas loathe a rationing system implemented by Argenis Chávez’s administration that effectively limited people to buying only a few gallons of subsidized gas every 10 days. That makes it impossible to drive the long distances typical of rural areas. Diesel is also in short supply, so tractors and other farm equipment are rarely used.