The government didn’t say how many gallons were spilled only that local and federal authorities were working to clean the coast.
La Pampilla refinery, in the province of Callao near Lima’s capital, belongs to the Spanish company Repsol. It’s considered the main oil processing plant in Peru. Local authorities had closed area beaches to the public since Sunday.
The eruption on Saturday caused waves that crossed the Pacific. In Peru, two people drowned off a beach and there were reports of minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California.