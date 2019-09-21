

An anti-government protester is seen Saturday at Yoho Mall, near Yuen Long station, in Hong Kong. (Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Across Hong Kong, Beijing supporters on Saturday answered the call of a firebrand lawmaker to strip pro-democracy message boards plastered on walls and subway stations around the Asian financial capital, stoking fears of clashes and heightening divisions as anti-government protests push on into their sixteenth weekend.

The supporters on Saturday removed vibrant murals of Post-its and artwork known as “Lennon Walls” that have become symbolic of the protest movement, avoiding confrontation, while pro-democracy protesters marched again and clashed with police, exchanging petrol bombs and tear gas.

“They want to tear down all the material because they want to silence us,” said a black-clad protester named John, 30, who works in real estate. “We don’t care how much they tear down, we’ll just come back tomorrow, every night and day.”

While tensions run high as four months of anti-government protests look to coincide with China’s nearing 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule, protesters remained unfazed by the Lennon Wall sweep and showed no signs of backing down. Nor does the government show signs of concession, as the protests continue to polarize society.



Pro-government supporters on Saturday remove posters put up by pro-democracy demonstrators reading “Free Hong Kong. Revolution Now.” at a Lennon Wall on a pedestrian footbridge in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong. (Kyle Lam/Bloomberg)

Lennon Walls — public mosaics expressing support for democracy movement — have come to define Hong Kong’s protest movement since it erupted in June over a controversial extradition bill. Though the bill has been shelved by the city’s embattled leader Carrie Lam, protesters are digging in with their remaining four demands, including free elections and an independent inquiry into police violence this summer.

Behind the Lennon-Wall sweep was outspoken lawmaker Junius Ho, who became a polarizing figure after a shocking subway attack on July 21 when a mob of white-shirted, rod-wielding men stormed a station and indiscriminately beat civilians, injuring at least 45 people including journalists and a lawmaker. Ho was accused of colluding with the attackers after he was filmed in the area that evening shaking hands with men wearing white. He has denied any connection.

Protesters preempted the sweep by plastering pictures of Ho along footpaths of Lennon Walls so cleaners would need to rip down his photo. Passersby took videos of themselves walking along the runway of faces which had been drawn with fangs and other expletives.

“They have the right to do it,” a 35-year-old designer who identified himself by his surname Poon said, referring to Ho’s supporters tearing down the Lennon walls. “No one can stop them. They have the right to express their opinions, only no violence.”

Ho returned to headlines Wednesday after the powerful Hong Kong Jockey Club canceled a race in which his horse, “Hong Kong Bet,” was participating. The club said it scrapped the event due to “potential social unrest,” fearing the stadium would become the next protest flash point.



Pro-democracy protesters stand behind barricades during after a rally Saturday in Tuen Mun district. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Meanwhile in Hong Kong’s western area of Tuen Mun, thousands crowded in every inch of shade as they congregated in a playground. A small group of protesters played soccer while others handed out protest gear such as face masks and protective identity card sleeves to prevent tracking of personal information. Police estimate 4,300 attended the Tuen Mun rally.

Hong Kong’s subway closed two stations ahead of demonstrations in anticipation of clashes.

Ostensibly the purpose of the protest was to demonstrate the residential issue of damas, or “singing aunties,” women who sing loudly into microphones in parks late at night and dance for men and donations. Protests often latch onto local issues depending on the neighborhood in which they unfold. A police ban on the event was overturned.

But as the shouts and cheers indicated, it was another anti-government demonstration. Protesters in the stands cheered “Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times!” and “Add oil!” Black-clad protesters played soccer before unfolding umbrellas to kick off a march under the sweltering sun.

“The Hong Kong government is still not responding to the five demands,” said Harrison, 28, an airline worker. “We want to keep fighting until the day they respond to our five demands. We keep fighting until the police pay for what they’ve done to us.”

By late afternoon, the march devolved into confrontations between police and protesters near the shuttered subway station. Protesters threw bricks, built barricades and set fires. A few burned a Chinese flag — a major offense in the eyes of Beijing. Police charged the streets and fired tear gas.



Riot police charge during a clash with protesters Saturday in Tuen Mun district. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Riot police stand guard on a street at a protest Saturday in Tuen Mun district. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

The police have come under intense scrutiny after Amnesty International this week issued a report accusing police of an “alarming pattern” of “reckless and indiscriminate” tactics against protesters.

Beijing promised Hong Kong, a former British colony, a high level of autonomy for 50 years ahead of the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. The city was supposed to enjoy freedoms denied to those in mainland China, such as rule of law, a free press and independent judiciary.

