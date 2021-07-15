“I’m very pro-vaccine and find the health pass to be a good idea and a completely reasonable measure. Other vaccines are mandatory in France today,” said Christine Boudon, owner of La Fontaine de Mars near the Eiffel Tower, one of Paris’ oldest restaurants. “However, it may be difficult for us to put in place. Checking clients’ health passes is a little bit akin to police work. Only the most senior staff here will be able to carry out this task.”