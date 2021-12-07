“Despite its initial promise, current evidence shows that it does not improve survival nor reduce the need for mechanical ventilation, and it is costly and time-consuming to administer,” the U.N. health agency said in announcing the recommendation of an international group of experts on guideline development.
“As such, the WHO makes a strong recommendation against the use of convalescent plasma in patients with non-severe illness, and a recommendation against its use in patients with severe and critical illness, except in the context of a randomized controlled trial,” WHO said.
The group of experts said in an 81-page study that there was “no clear benefit for critical outcomes” such as the need for mechanical ventilation - breathing machines - or deaths of COVID-19 patients.
WHO previously weighed in on other COVID-19 treatments, such as recommending some steroids for patients with severe or critical cases, and advising against the use of the anti-parasite medication ivermectin and the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.
