“We will never get out of this if we don’t work together as one world,” Flavia Senkubuge, president of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa, told reporters at the WHO briefing.
Just 20 of Africa’s 54 countries have fully vaccinated at least 10% of their populations against COVID-19. And 10 countries have fully vaccinated less than 2% of their populations.
The WHO Africa director, Matshidiso Moeti, pushed back against any suggestion that African nations are allowing large numbers of vaccine doses to go to waste amid poor infrastructure and vaccine hesitancy.
The African continent has received about 434 million vaccine doses, and some 910,000 of them have expired in 20 countries, representing less than a quarter of 1%, Moeti said.
The main challenge in Africa, she said, remains access to vaccine supplies.