The report, set to be released Tuesday, offers the most detailed look yet at what happened in Wuhan, China, in late 2019 and early 2020. However, the findings are far from conclusive and will be overshadowed by questions about China’s lack of transparency — and the WHO’s apparent inability to press for more.

The team recommends further study of the possible path of transmission between animals and humans and on transmission through frozen food — a once-fringe theory favored by Chinese government scientists. It does not recommend additional research on the lab leak hypothesis.



Given China’s coverup of the outbreak in Wuhan, the WHO’s early praise for the country’s response, and the fact that it took a full year to get independent foreign experts on the ground, the critical but challenging search for clues faced skepticism from the start.

And since the February mission, the team has struggled to stay on message and on schedule. Key findings presented at a post-trip news conference were walked back by the U.N. agency’s top brass. As the world waited — and waited — participants offered conflicting accounts of what happened.

Many experts now wonder if we will ever get a complete picture of the origins of a pandemic that has killed more than 2.7 million people.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN he had concerns about “the methodology and the process” including “including the fact that the government in Beijing apparently helped to write it.”

“It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government,” Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to President Biden, wrote last month. “To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak.”

Questions about Chinese interference will be hard to shake. The terms of reference set out by WHO member states called for a collaboration between Chinese and foreign scientists, not an independent investigation or audit. Much of the data was collected by Chinese scientists ahead of the visit and then analyzed by the joint team.

Among the report’s findings is that the market linked to early cases was not necessarily the source of the virus, as some once believed, but may have been the site of an early outbreak or an “amplification event,” where a virus that was circulating in December 2020 spread between close-packed stalls. It does not draw a firm conclusion and calls for additional research on the role of this and other markets.

The report presents epidemiological and molecular research conducted by Chinese scientists and reviewed by the international team that explores early cases, including cases in patients that had no link to the Huanan market.

It reiterates the team’s belief that the virus most likely jumped from animal, such as a bat or a pangolin, to an unknown intermediate animal host, then to humans, but the path of transmission remains a mystery. It recommends additional studies on livestock and farmed wildlife that may be susceptible to SARS-CoV-2, particularly cats and mink, around the world.

The mission concluded that it is extremely unlikely that the virus accidentally leaked from a lab in Wuhan — a theory many scientists downplay for lack of evidence, but that others are not ready to dismiss after a single, hours-long visit.

The team’s WHO lead, Peter Ben Embarek, initially said the group was satisfied with its tour of the Wuhan Institute for Virology and would not suggest additional studies. Faced with questions, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus later said, “All hypotheses remain open.”

Yet the actual report spends relatively little time on the hypothesis, appearing to take assurances from lab workers at face value and recommending little by way of follow up work.

The report noted that there were three laboratories in Wuhan working with either coronavirus diagnostics or on isolation and vaccine development. All were “high quality” and “well managed,” it says, adding that there was no evidence of infection of workers.

The report also notes that a Wuhan Center for Disease Control lab moved on Dec. 2, 2019 — a new detail — but that it “reported no disruptions or incidents caused by the move.”

“They also reported no storage nor laboratory activities on CoVs or other bat viruses preceding the outbreak,” the report said.

The search for the origin of any virus is challenging, but the circumstances surrounding the first known cases of this one made launching a credible investigation particularly tough.

When a novel coronavirus hit Wuhan in late 2019, Chinese officials downplayed the risk, undercounted cases and silenced would-be whistleblowers. Then, through the early weeks of the crisis, the WHO amplified some of the official Chinese line, giving a false sense of reassurance and eroding public trust.

After protracted behind-the-scenes negotiations, the mission secured access to Wuhan for roughly a month, though half that time was spent in hotel quarantine.

Together, the joint team visited several sites in Wuhan, including two markets, a hospital that treated early cases and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Foreign scientists on the trip generally agree the timing and level of access was suboptimal, but stressed that they were able to obtain information the world did not have before.

Even though the Huanan market had been shut for a year and its contents removed, for instance, seeing the proximity of the stalls and the layout helped, said Hung Nguyen-Viet, a Vietnamese expert on livestock and human health on the WHO team.

Hung said Chinese scientists delivered a PowerPoint presentation about what was sold where: seafood, livestock, frozen wildlife. They also traced products sold at the market to multiple countries and to at least two provinces in southern China, Guangdong and Yunnan.

Hung and another expert on the trip, Keith Hamilton of the World Organization for Animal Health, said the research on the market conducted by Chinese scientists and reviewed by their team points to the need for additional investigation of wildlife and livestock in these areas.

“To really understand what the risks are, that needs to be a little bit more research,” Hamilton said.



The trip to the Wuhan Institute of Virology lasted a few hours, scientists said. They got a tour of the facility, heard about the lab’s rigorous safety protocols and were told the lab was not working with viruses close to Sars-co-v2 — answers the scientists seemed to take at face value.

At the post-trip news conference, Ben Embarek told reporters that they had “long, frank, open discussions with researchers and management” and questioned them on the lab leak hypothesis. “They’re the best ones to dismiss the claims and provide answers to all the questions,” Embarek said.

The notion that Chinese scientists would implicate one of the country’s most esteemed research facilities struck many as absurd.

Remarks from other scientists on the trip compounded questions about what, if anything, they learned at the facility. One member of the team said in an interview that researchers at the lab were sick in the fall of 2019 — a potentially interesting finding that had been raised by the Trump administration — but then dismissed its relevance and offered little else.

Dominic Dwyer, an Australian microbiologist and infectious-disease expert on the mission, said a lab leak was a reasonable theory given that there have been leaks at other labs.

But team did not consider the lab leak as the most likely hypothesis and did not have the mandate, the personnel or the time to conduct a formal audit, he said.



“I mean, yes, we did a three-hour visit. And it was sort of managed in the sense that there’s a lot of people there, and we do a tour. But we did get to ask questions,” he said.

“You could do, if so desired, a more detailed and forensic examinations,” he continued. “But that is another whole negotiation and discussion.”

In general, the foreign scientists on the trip took pains to praise their Chinese counterparts, noting their technical expertise and professionalism. They also acknowledged the limits of working with data collected before they arrived that may or may not be complete.