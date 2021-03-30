The full report, obtained by The Washington Post ahead of publication, offered the most thorough look to date at what happened in Wuhan, where the virus was first reported, in the early days of the outbreak. But it left the question of origins unresolved, reiterating that the virus probably jumped from animals to humans and downplaying the idea it could have leaked from a Wuhan lab.

It presented data gathered by Chinese scientists and analyzed by the international team, recommending further study of the possible path of transmission between species and through frozen food — a fringe theory favored by the Chinese government. It did not recommend additional research on the lab-leak hypothesis.

The much-delayed mission has been dogged by questions about whether it had enough access to information and facilities. Ahead of its release, senior U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressed concern about content and framing of the report, saying Beijing “helped to write it.”



Among the report’s key findings is that the market linked to early cases was not necessarily the source of the virus, as some once believed, but may have been the site of an early outbreak or an accelerator, as a virus that was circulating in December 2019 spread among closely packed stalls.

It notes that the earliest reported case, from Dec. 8, did not have any link to the market, but it suggests that mild and asymptomatic cases may have gone undetected. The report, therefore, does not draw a firm conclusion and calls for additional research on the role of that and other markets.

Tedros, who has largely steered clear of calling out China, said Tuesday that team members raised concerns to him about access to raw epidemiological data needed for the report.

“The team reports that the first detected case had symptom onset on the 8th of December, 2019. But to understand the earliest cases, scientists would benefit from full access to data, including biological samples from at least September 2019,” he said in the briefing. “I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing.”

The team concluded that it is extremely unlikely that the virus leaked from a lab — a theory many scientists dismiss for lack of evidence but that others are not ready to rule out, especially without additional proof of the means of transmission.

The visit to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a facility known for working with bat coronaviruses, lasted hours, according to scientists on the trip.

They got a tour of the facility in the presence of staff members and officials, heard about the lab’s safety protocols and were told the lab was not working with viruses close to SARS-CoV-2, as the novel coronavirus that causes covid-19 is officially known.

Tedros noted the team’s access to the lab and their conclusion that a lab leak was extremely unlikely. “I do not believe that this assessment was extensive enough,” he said. “Further data and studies will be needed to reach more robust conclusions.”

