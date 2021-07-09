On Friday, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s office mourned Jehan as a role model for Egyptian women, granted her a prestigious national award and announced the naming of a key highway in Cairo after her.
In August 1933, Jehan was born in Cairo to an Egyptian middle-class father and a British mother. In 1949, she was married to Anwar Sadat, a military officer at the time who later on served as Egypt’s president from 1970 until his assassination in 1981. The couple had given birth to three daughters, Noha, Gihan, Lobna and a son, Gamal.