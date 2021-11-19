“Mr. Hu Binchen is someone I know extremely well, because he used to be Mr. Meng’s subordinate. He worked with Mr. Meng for, roughly, nearly 20 years. I also have known Mr. Hu for about 10 years,” she said in the AP interview. It was conducted this week in Lyon, France, where Interpol is based and where she has remained since her husband’s disappearance, granted asylum and living under French police protection with their children.