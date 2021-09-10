While on the lam, he was rumored to be in Portugal, then a hideout in the Caribbean. Some Venezuelans — always up for a good conspiracy — believed he was already on U.S. soil spilling secrets about the Venezuelan military’s involvement in drug trafficking, or had returned to Caracas to make amends with the government he had vowed to overthrow. Others speculated he was being protected by Spain’s leftist government, which has strayed from the U.S.′ hardline policy seeking to isolate Maduro.