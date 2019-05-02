WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson addresses a news conference next to lawyer Jennifer Robinson outside of Westminster Magistrates Court, where Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had a U.S. extradition request hearing, in London, Britain May 2, 2019. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange began what’s set to be a long, high-profile and likely politicized legal battle against extradition to the United States on Thursday, telling a packed British courtroom that he would not willingly surrender to U.S. authorities to face hacking charges in America.

Assange, 47, is fighting extradition to the United States — his latest legal battle — following allegations that he was part of a conspiracy to hack into a Defense Department computer.

Asked at the beginning of the hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court if he wanted to consent to being extradited to the United States, Assange said he did not.

“I do not want to surrender for extradition for doing journalism that has protected many people and won many awards,” said Assange, who was wearing a black jacket and jeans and speaking via videolink from a recording room at Belmarsh prison.

Representing the U.S. government in court, British lawyer Ben Brandon said that the data breach Assange stands accused of abetting was the “largest compromise of classified information in U.S. history.”

The hearing lasted about 15 minutes before it was adjourned until May 30. A more substantive hearing was set for June 12th.

Signaling that this was just the start of a lengthy legal process, District Judge Michael Snow said “full extradition hearing is still many months away.”

Shortly after he was arrested by British police last month, U.S. prosecutors announced that Assange faced charges for allegedly helping Chelsea Manning crack a password. He faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.

It was Assange’s second court appearance in as many days. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012 when sought refuge in the Ecuadoran Embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning over sexual assault allegations. The judge in the case rebuked Assange for avoiding justice and insulting the British judiciary.

Swedish prosecutors are considering reopening their investigation into a rape claim against Assange, which he denies. If both Sweden and the United States try to extradite Assange, then it would be up to British officials to decide which request, if any, to honor first.

Legal experts say that the extradition process could potentially take years as it weaves its way through various courts.

