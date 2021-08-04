Firefighters and police water cannons, usually used during political protests, fought back the flames at night as other rescue officials dug ditches around the plant, according to reporters at the scene. Milas Mayor Muhammet Tokat said Wednesday that the fire was under partial control and efforts to put out the flames in the thermal plant area continued. Tokat added that the much needed air support had finally arrived. He said he hoped their assistance would continue throughout the day to bring the fire under full control.