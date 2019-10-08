NSW Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said some people had been taken to hospitals with minor burns and breathing difficulties. The number of injures wasn’t given, and the extent of the fire damage was still to be determined.

AD

“We’re just making sure we know what properties are damaged or lost, people are accounted for and making those areas as safe as we can so that people who haven’t lost their homes can return,” he said.

AD

“There’s power lines still down, there’s a lot of trees falling down, so there’s a lot of work to do,” he added.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a dangerous situation. “Fortunately, there’s been no loss of life, which is something always to be thankful for, but there are remaining very serious threats today,” he said.

Rain is expected across northern New South Wales on Friday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD