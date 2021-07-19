One blaze that already had engulfed 41,300 hectares (102,000 acres) was just four kilometers away from the village of Syuldyukar, the ministry said. A hydroelectric power plant is located about 20 kilometers away from the village, it said.
More than 2,000 people have been involved in the firefighting efforts in the region.
Russia has been plagued by widespread forest fires, blamed on unusually high temperatures and the neglect of fire safety rules.
The airport in Yakutsk suspended flights into and out of the city on Sunday because of the smoke-filled skies but resumed operations on Monday.