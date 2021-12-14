The mosque — run by the the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs, or DITIB — appeared to be the only building that was damaged, but police didn’t say whether that was on purpose and there was no word on whether there was any political motive.
There were no arrests, though officers took 12 people to a police station to register their identity. Police initially linked the damage to a march by what they believed was a left-wing group. They opened an investigation into suspected breach of the peace.