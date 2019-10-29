“We’re launching the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen,” the 70-year-old socialist tweeted after a meeting with his top team.

There is still some question about the exact date of the snap election.

Johnson’s government on Tuesday published a short bill stating they wanted an election on Dec. 12, but there was speculation they could agree to an earlier date, to win over opposition parties.

There has been much haggling over the timing in the last 24 hours but the fact that the Labour Party, which previously was resisting a snap election, has in principle given its backing means that it’s now highly likely that there will be a general election in December.

The government’s election bill could be debated in Parliament on Tuesday, followed by a vote on Tuesday night.

The bill could still be amended. Richard Burgon, a Labour lawmaker, said that his party would be pushing to allow E.U. citizens and 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in the election.

But even if these changes aren’t approved, “when push comes to shove we’re going to support a general election because people in our country deserve better than Boris Johnson and the Tories. They believe they are born to rule, they are going to now find out that they are not.”

The movement is a bit of rare good news for Johnson. The prime minister suffered two political drubbings on Monday: He was forced to grudgingly accept the European Union’s offer to delay Brexit until January, and then lost a motion in Parliament to stage a general election before Christmas.

Johnson wants an election so he can have a chance to regain his lost parliamentary majority and fulfill his broken promise to get Brexit done, “do or die.”

“Across the country, there is a widespread view that this Parliament has run its course,” Johnson told lawmakers Monday.

He fell far short of the two-thirds majority he needed for his early-election motion in Monday’s vote. Labour, the largest opposition party, has resisted the election push, and its lawmakers mostly abstained in the vote.

Speaking immediately afterward, the prime minister said, “We will not allow this paralysis to continue.”

Along with Labour’s backing for a snap election, Johnson is aided by two anti-Brexit opposition parties — the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party — who want to go to the polls now.

In remarks that resembled a campaign speech, Johnson on Monday blamed Parliament, including rebel lawmakers from his Conservative Party, for blocking Brexit — again.

“They made it inevitable that the people of this country would be retained in the E.U., against their will, for at least another three months, at a cost of another billion pounds a month,” Johnson said.

“They just want to delay Brexit and cancel Brexit,” he said.

Corbyn responded that Johnson was flailing and failing to keep his word.

“This is a prime minister who cannot be trusted,” Corbyn said.

Corbyn criticized Johnson for spending $129 million of public money on an advertising campaign urging Britons to “Get Ready for Brexit” on Oct. 31.

The opposition leader also noted that Britain hasn’t had a general election in dark and dreary December since 1923.

Corbyn said that a Dec. 12 election would have the effect of suppressing votes — discouraging participation by students who have left school for the holidays and elderly folk who might be less willing to vote on a day when the sun sets so early, at 3:50 p.m.

Labour’s initial reluctance to back elections, analysts say, is related to uncertainty about how the party would fare. Some within the upper ranks of the party want to go for it, believing that Corbyn is a proven campaigner. Others fear that the party’s messy position on Brexit may not go down well on the doorsteps.

Recent polling puts Johnson’s Conservative Party 10 points ahead of Labour.

However, as Theresa May, Johnson’s predecessor, knows only too well, polls can shift dramatically over the course of a campaign. In the last general election, in 2017, May went in expecting to get a clear majority and mandate, but ended up losing her parliamentary majority instead.

During Johnson’s tenure, as long as the thrust of the opposition effort was to block a chaotic no-deal exit, Labour was able to hold together smaller opposition parties, as well as some members of Johnson’s Conservative Party, to frustrate the prime minister’s plans. But now that the threat of a no-deal Brexit has receded, the members of that alliance have diverged in their priorities.

In tweets, Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party, explained why she was supporting an early general election.

“For all his bluster, Johnson would much prefer to fight an election with Brexit already ‘delivered,’ ” Sturgeon wrote. “An election now would instead force him to explain his failure to keep his 31 October ‘do or die’ promise and also defend his bad deal.”