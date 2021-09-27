Numerous rounds of U.N. mediated talks have ended in failure, with the last push for a peace deal in July 2017 ending in acrimony. That meeting also led to a shift by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots toward seeking a two-state deal. That would be instead of pursuing their earlier-stated aim of reunifying the country as a federation made up of Greek and Turkish speaking zones, which has been endorsed by the U.N. Security Council.