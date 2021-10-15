The fact that the woman has died means the investigation now includes murder, as well as attempted murder and gross public destruction.
Authorities in Sweden haven’t identified the suspect, a man in his 50s. Swedish media said he was born in Poland.
The powerful explosion at the apartment building in Sweden’s second-largest city led to fires that spread to several apartments and hundreds of residents were evacuated. A total of 16 people were hurt.
The property owner had been trying to evict the man and his mother from their apartment in the building, according to several Swedish media that also said said an eviction was planned for the day the explosion occurred.