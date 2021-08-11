In Bartin, the flash floods demolished several houses and at least two bridges and caused part of a road leading to the neighboring province of Karabuk to collapse, the private Turkish news agency DHA reported.
Emergency workers rescued at least 15 people trapped in homes or vehicles, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. But they were searching for an 80-year-old woman in the village of Akorensokuler who was swept away by flood waters after her house collapsed, the Interior Ministry said.
Turkey’s Black Sea region is frequently struck by torrential rains and flash flooding.