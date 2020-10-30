“We come here and pray and keep watch so that bystanders who might want to desecrate something or disrupt the Mass do not come in,” said Pawel Jankowski, dressed in a brown leather jacket and a baseball cap, adding that he has been taking shifts guarding the Roman Catholic church since Sunday.

The self-styled “National Guard” had mobilized ahead of another large-scale demonstration organized by women’s rights activists since Poland last week tightened its abortion laws, already among the strictest in Europe. Rights groups say the new legislation effectively amounts to an abortion ban.

The ruling by Poland’s constitutional tribunal has spurred hundreds of thousands of Poles, mostly women, to take to the streets, with 430,000 gathering Wednesday, according to Polish police, in 410 gatherings across the country. Demonstrators disrupted Mass and sprayed graffiti on churches, breaking taboos in the largely Catholic country.

Organizers hope to muster as many as they can in Warsaw on Friday, but since Jaroslaw Kaczynski, chairman of the country’s ruling Law and Justice party, called on party supporters to defend places of worship this week, demonstrations have taken on a more combative edge, escalating into scuffles and clashes.

“We must defend Polish churches, we must defend them at any cost,” Kaczynski said in a video statement. “This attack is meant to destroy Poland.”

While Kaczynski has shown no sign of wavering, Polish President Andrzej Duda distanced himself from the legislation Friday, saying that he would introduce a bill to Parliament that would allow abortions in cases of fetal defects where there is deemed to be no chance of the fetus’s survival.

The ruling last week made abortion illegal except in cases of incest, rape or when the mother’s life is endangered. The ruling outlaws about 98 percent of the 1,110 abortions that take place in Poland each year.

But even in staunchly Catholic Poland, a poll this week by IBRiS pollsters said that 66 percent of respondents opposed last week's ruling, and 69 percent want a referendum on the ban.

In a statement published on the president’s website, Duda noted that he personally believes that abortion in cases of fetal defects is unconstitutional, but also recognized that the Constitutional Tribunal’s ruling makes abortion impossible even in cases of lethal fetal defects.

“This is an extremely delicate and painful situation for every mother, for every parent. In the case of lethal defects, the child’s death is inevitable. The protection of his life is therefore beyond human power,” he said.

It is not the first time Poland has seen protests over its abortion laws. Marta Lempart founded the Woman’s Strike movement, the main organizers behind the current demonstrations, in 2016, when there was an earlier attempt to tighten abortion laws.

As Parliament debated that bill, women dressed in black to mourn the death of their reproductive rights in what was dubbed the “Black Protest.” The legislation stalled.

This week, the group has blocked roads and called for Poles to go on strike. Lempart said the court ruling is a political decision “dressed up” as a legal one.

The Constitutional Tribunal has been stacked with Law and Justice appointees, and the country’s judicial reforms have come under censure from the European Union.

“This is now a national issue,” Lempart said. “People are angry.”