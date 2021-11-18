The Shin Bet said Goren discussed infecting Gantz’ computer with malware, but was arrested before any plans were carried out. He had no access to classified material, or sent any, they added.
This isn’t the first time Gantz has had a run-in with Iran.
While campaigning for elections in 2019, the former military chief was warned by the Shin Bet that Iranian intelligence hacked his cellphone, putting “his personal details and addresses in hostile hands.”
A statement from Gantz’s campaign at the time insinuated his opponents leaked the news to damage his political bid.