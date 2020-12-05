The protesters were denouncing police brutality and President Emmanuel Macron’s security policy plans, which the demonstrators say would restrict civil liberties.

France has been hit by a wave of street protests since the government introduced a security bill in Parliament aimed at increasing its surveillance tools and restricting rights on circulating images of police officers in the media and online.

The bill is part of Macron’s drive to get tougher on law and order ahead of elections in 2022.

— Reuters

KUWAIT

Legislative elections proceed amid crises

Kuwaitis voted in legislative elections Saturday with the Persian Gulf state mired in its worst economic crisis in decades — which poses a challenge for the government’s often stormy relationship with parliament — and struggling to deal with the coronavirus.

More than 300 candidates, including 29 women, are vying for 50 seats in the gulf’s oldest and most outspoken assembly with legislative powers. Critics say it has stalled investment and economic and fiscal reform in the cradle-to-grave welfare state.

Campaigning, which took place mostly on social media and TV due to covid-19 restrictions, has focused on the economy, corruption and demographics in a country where foreigners make up the bulk of the workforce.

Turnout is expected to be lower than in the past because of the coronavirus, which along with low crude prices has battered state finances in the wealthy oil-producing nation.

A low turnout could strengthen the hand of tribal, Islamist and other candidates, analysts said.

— Reuters

THAILAND

King leads public in tribute to late father

Thousands of yellow-clad supporters greeted Thailand’s king Saturday as he led a birthday commemoration for his revered late father, the latest in a string of public appearances at a time of unprecedented challenge to the monarchy from student-led protesters.

King Vajiralongkorn, accompanied by Queen Suthida, led the crowd in a candlelit tribute to his father, whose giant image was at the center of the stage set up outside the ornate Grand Palace.

King Bhumibhol Adulyadej, who died in 2016, was widely respected, a status reinforced by strict lèse-majesté laws that can bring jail terms of up to 15 years. But since the accession of Vajiralongkorn, the monarchy’s standing has been under threat, with dissent on the rise.

— Associated Press

U.K. and Europe agree to more trade talks: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed their negotiators to resume trade talks Sunday in a last-ditch bid to bridge significant differences. Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31, but rules governing trade, travel and business have remained unchanged during a transition period that ends Dec. 31, when a new relationship will be established — with or without a deal.

Berlin protest targets German defense budget: Hundreds of peace protesters formed a human chain outside Germany's parliament, urging disarmament and an end to weapons exports, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported. The demonstration, organized under the motto "Peace, not armaments," came as the German government prepares to approve its budget proposals for the next two years, which include hefty defense spending.

'Mass trespass' shutters Stonehenge: The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors after protesters staged a "mass trespass" against the British government's road-building plans, including a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site. Tunnel opponents, who have also launched a legal action to halt the project, say it will damage the environment, wildlife and potential underground archaeological finds.

Japan awaits asteroid soil samples: Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully released a small capsule and sent it toward Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet, the country's space agency said. The capsule, just 15 inches in diameter, landed early Sunday in the remote, sparsely populated area of Woomera, Australia.