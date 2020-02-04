AD

Fakhoury’s lawyer and family in New Hampshire say that while he was a member of the Israel-backed militia and worked at the prison, he had no direct contact with inmates and was never involved in the interrogation or torture of prisoners.

Fakhoury, 57, is undergoing cancer treatment, and it remains unclear if he’ll be able to stand trial. The restaurant owner from Dover, N.H., became a U.S. citizen last year.

— Associated Press

POLAND

President signs law to allow firing of judges

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday signed into law a much-criticized bill that gives politicians the power to fine and fire judges whose actions and decisions they consider harmful.

The law has drawn condemnation from the European Union and international human rights groups as well as from Poland’s opposition and some judges. They say it violates basic democratic values of judicial independence and the system of checks and balances, and puts judges under political control.

The legislation bans judges from questioning judicial appointments made by the president, limits their self-government rights and bans them from political activity

— Associated Press

Lesotho prime minister's wife charged with murder: Lesotho police have charged Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's wife with the murder of his previous spouse, the South African Broadcasting Corp. said Tuesday. Police last month issued a warrant of arrest for Thabane's wife, Maesaiah Thabane, after she failed to turn up for questioning in connection with the murder of the prime minister's then-estranged wife Lipolelo Thabane in 2017. Maesaiah Thabane turned herself in Tuesday, according to South African media reports. Lipolelo Thabane was shot days before Thomas Thabane was sworn in as leader of the mountain kingdom.

German court rejects removal of anti-Semitic statue: A German appeals court rejected a Jewish man’s bid to force the removal of a 700-year-old anti-Semitic statue from a church. The “Judensau,” or “Jew pig,” sculpture on the Town Church in Wittenberg is one of more than 20 such relics from the Middle Ages that still adorn churches across Europe. Plaintiff Michael Duellmann had argued that the sculpture was “a defamation of and insult to the Jewish people” that has “a terrible effect up to this day.”

Russia convicts Jehovah’s Witnesses: A court in eastern Siberia convicted two Jehovah’s Witnesses of extremism because of their membership in the religious group, the latest in a wave of crackdowns on the organization. Stanislav Kim and Nikolay Polevodov were handed suspended sentences of two years, the group said in a statement. The pair, who were arrested in November 2018 during a meeting with other believers in a cafe, are standing in a separate trial for allegedly organizing the event. Russia officially banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017.



Record remittances from Mexican migrants: Mexican migrants working abroad sent home a record $36 billion in remittances in 2019, the country’s central bank reported. That was an increase of 7 percent from 2018, when remittances totaled nearly $33.7 billion. It was the highest such level on record and is more than the $25 billion in income Mexico receives from foreign tourism or its $22.4 billion in annual petroleum exports.