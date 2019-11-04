For days, the protesters have been trying to cross the Tigris River to the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the government is headquartered. Security forces have fired tear gas and rubber bullets to push them back from barricades on the Joumhouriyah and Sanak bridges, but they managed to break through on the Ahrar Bridge farther north.

Tens of thousands of Iraqis have demonstrated in Baghdad and across the mostly Shiite south in recent weeks, calling for the government’s overthrow and broad political change. More than 260 have been killed in two waves of protests since early October.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Deal struck to release 2 Jordanian detainees

Israel and Jordan said Monday that they have reached agreement on the release of two Jordanians held by Israel without charges for more than two months.

The announcements marked a breakthrough in a case that has further soured chilly ties between the neighboring countries, shortly after the 25th anniversary of their peace deal passed with little fanfare last month.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi wrote on Twitter that Heba al-Labadi and Abdul Rahman Miri will return to Jordan before the end of the week.

Israel arrested Labadi on Aug. 20 and Miri on Sept. 2 as they entered the West Bank from Jordan through an Israeli-controlled crossing. They are being held in administrative detention, an Israeli policy that permits open-ended detentions of people suspected of security offenses without charges being filed.

Labadi, 32, was hospitalized last week because of her deteriorating condition after more than a month on a hunger strike. Miri, 29, has been battling cancer since 2010.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that as part of the deal, Jordan would return its ambassador to Israel, a week after Amman recalled its envoy.

— Associated Press

Vietnam arrests 8 more in Britain truck deaths: Police in Vietnam made eight more arrests in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese found last month inside a refrigerated truck container in England. Police said the eight were arrested on charges of organizing people smuggling overseas as the international investigation into what appears to be a people-smuggling tragedy continues. British police have charged a man from Northern Ireland with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. Another man was arrested in Ireland, and two in Vietnam.

Congolese journalist helping with Ebola crisis is slain: Authorities in eastern Congo said a journalist working to spread awareness about the Ebola crisis has been killed. Papy Mahamba Mumbere, who worked at a radio station in Ituri province, also had been serving as a community health worker in the village of Lwemba. The attack also critically injured his wife. Authorities say two suspects have been arrested. Health workers have come under attack by distrustful communities since the Ebola outbreak began in August 2018.

Piracy incidents in Gulf of Guinea spur concerns: Pirates have seized four of 24 crew members from a Greek-flagged ship off the coast of Togo. The ship's parent company said the remaining crew and the vessel were safe. Meanwhile, authorities in neighboring Benin were searching for nine people kidnapped from a Norwegian-flagged ship two days earlier. The incidents mark an escalation of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

41 men found in refrigerated truck, Greece says: Greek authorities said 41 men and boys have been found in a refrigerated truck that was stopped by police on a highway in northeastern Greece on suspicion of having crossed over from Turkey. Authorities said the refrigeration in the truck had not been switched on. Police arrested the Georgian driver of the truck, which had Bulgarian registration plates. Hundreds of people cross Greece's land and sea border with Turkey each week, many hoping to make their way to other, more prosperous European countries.

— From news services

