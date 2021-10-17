Pedersen met Sunday with the co-chairs of a committee that includes figures from President Bashar al-Assad’s government, as well as exiles and civil society representatives. The two sat together for the first time to discuss how to proceed and plans for the week ahead, Pedersen said.
Thirty representatives split between the two sides, along with 15 members of civil society, will be meeting with Pedersen in Geneva until Friday.
The last round of talks ended in January without progress. Pedersen announced in late September an agreement on the “methodology” for a sixth round. It’s based on three pillars: respect for rules of procedure, the submission of texts of “basic constitutional principles” ahead of the meeting, and regular meetings of the co-chairs with him before and during the meeting.
Syria’s 10-year-old conflict has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced half the country’s prewar population of 23 million.
— Associated Press
Rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India: At least 18 people died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Officials said rescuers recovered the bodies in two of the worst-hit districts, where the downpours triggered massive landslides, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. The National Disaster Response Force and the army deployed teams to help with rescue efforts as several are feared to be missing. In 2018, Kerala suffered catastrophic floods when heavy downpours killed 223 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.
2 migrants dead, 21 missing off Tunisia in shipwreck: At least two migrants died, and 21 have disappeared after their boat capsized off the Tunisian coast in the Mediterranean Sea, officials said. Seven were rescued. According to a spokesman at the court in Mahdia, a Tunisian port, a survivor alerted coast guards. Ferid Ben Jha said all 30 migrants onboard were Tunisians who wanted to reach Italy. He said prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into human smuggling.
Israeli officer punished for violence against protesters: The Israeli military said it has reprimanded an officer who was found to have used excessive force against protesters in the occupied West Bank . The army said the officer, a major, could not be promoted or attend a commander's course for three years. The officer was punished over a pair of incidents, the army said. In a Sept. 17 demonstration in the southern West Bank, the army said, a 65-year-old Israeli activist was shoved to the ground and suffered a serious injury to his eye socket. In the second incident, it said, the officer improperly pushed a Palestinian while forces were confronting stone-throwers.
Russian filmmakers land after shoot aboard space station: A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan after a 3½ -hour trip from the International Space Station. Yulia Peresild, an actress, and Klim Shipenko, a film director, rocketed to the space station on Oct. 5 for a 12-day stint to film segments of a movie titled "Challenge," in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit. Oleg Novitskiy, who spent more than six months on the space station, plays the ailing cosmonaut in the movie.
Center-right parties lead in Kosovo's municipal vote: Center-right opposition parties in Kosovo were leading in municipal elections, but runoffs will still be needed to decide half of the winners, according to early results. About 1.9 million voters in the Balkan nation were electing mayors for 38 municipalities and about 1,000 town hall members. Officials said preliminary turnout was 42.5 percent, slightly less than four years ago. With about 25 percent of the vote counted, preliminary results showed that 19 communes will need runoffs to elect their mayors, officials said.
— From wire services