WorldViews
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
On June 14, 2017, a small kitchen fire started in a public housing high-rise known as Grenfell Tower. The resident of that apartment, an Ethiopian-born cab driver, called the fire brigade right away. But, within minutes, the flames spread through an open window and crawled up the sides of the building. Soon, the entire 24-story tower was engulfed.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
— London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton
Reuters
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Ultimately, 72 people died. That’s more than a quarter of the fire deaths in all of Britain from July 2016 through June 2017.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Daniel Leavl-Olivas/Pool/Getty Images
The fire quickly became political, drawing attention to extreme inequality in London. In the West London borough where Grenfell is located, the average selling price of a home last year was almost $3 million. And yet the people who lived and died at Grenfell were relatively poor. Many of them were immigrants. Prime Minister Theresa May was criticized for visiting the site the day after without talking to any victims.
Daniel Leavl-Olivas/Pool/Getty Images
Dan Kitwood, DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images, AFP/Getty Images
The fire was all the more tragic because it was foreseeable. A Grenfell tenants organization had warned for years of neglected and dangerous living conditions, along with fire code violations. In 2016, the exterior of the building had been refurbished with a type of plastic and aluminum cladding that is banned elsewhere as a fire risk.
Dan Kitwood, DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images, AFP/Getty Images
AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
— Grenfell Action Group, Nov. 20, 2016
AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
Grenfell Tower Inquiry/Handout via REUTERS
Testimony at a public inquiry has revealed a cascade of failures that appear to have made the fire worse. Water pressure for the fire hoses was low. Doors were not fireproofed. Ventilation systems didn’t perform adequately. Firefighters urged residents to stay in their apartments when they would have been better off trying to evacuate.
Grenfell Tower Inquiry/Handout via REUTERS
— Ahmed Chellat, who lost his sister-in-law and four other relatives in the fire
Reuters
This week, May called the fire "a tragedy unparalleled in recent history."
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images