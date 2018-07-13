Inside Japan’s worst floods in 36 years

WorldViews
Kyodo News/via AP
More than 200 people have died and thousands more have been displaced after torrential rain unleashed landslides and floods in western Japan.
The heavy rain started on July 5, forcing more than 2 million people to leave their homes. Some cities in Hiroshima, Okayama, and Hyogo prefectures were inundated in a matter of hours.
sayashi_rachel via Storyful
N 0 via Storyful
JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images
When the rain stopped on July 8, thousands emerged from shelters to face the wreckage from Japan's worst weather-related disaster in 36 years.
JIJI PRESS/AFP/Getty Images
Shingo Nishizume/Kyodo News via AP
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images/Issei Kato/Reuters
Carl Court/Getty Images
— Hitoko Asano, a 71-year-old from the city of Kurashiki, told Reuters
Hayashi Kaori via Storyful
Heavy rainfall is common in early summer for Japan, but last week’s "plum rains" coincided with a Category 1 tropical typhoon that created "a one-two meteorological punch," wrote Bob Henson for Weather Underground.
Japan is also much more prepared for earthquakes than it is for floods. Some residents said they did not take emergency warnings seriously — or simply didn’t know what to do.
DIGITALGLOBE/REUTERS
DIGITALGLOBE/REUTERS
DIGITALGLOBE/REUTERS
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe canceled a trip to Europe and the Middle East to direct disaster-relief efforts. He said on Monday that more than 73,000 rescue workers were being dispatched to find the dozens of people still reported missing.
DIGITALGLOBE/REUTERS
Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP/Issei Kato/REUTERS
Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP/MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images
Issei Kato/REUTERS/Kyodo News via AP
Issei Kato/Reuters/Takaki Yajima/Kyodo News via AP
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images
Temperatures are rising in some of Japan’s hardest-hit areas, which bodes badly for the 200,000 people who still do not have access to drinking water. The city of Kurashiki, where more than 40 people died in the floods, is anticipating a high of 97 degrees this week.
Tamae Hirose, a Kurashiki resident, told the New York Times: "I don’t think we can ever live here again."
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images
ISSEI KATO/REUTERS