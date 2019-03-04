Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
{service=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, contentConfig={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/world/worldviews/the-trump-administration-quietly-corrects-its-diplomatic-slight-of-the-eu/2019/03/04/ecc7ad17-db62-40fd-9335-42fd94003dd1_story.html}, content={_service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, _config_={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/world/worldviews/the-trump-administration-quietly-corrects-its-diplomatic-slight-of-the-eu/2019/03/04/ecc7ad17-db62-40fd-9335-42fd94003dd1_story.html}}}
Comment
s