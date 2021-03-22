The E.U. sanctions will hit four officials tied to the arbitrary detention and mass internment of Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang with travel bans and asset freezes. The measures also take aim at one entity: the region’s much-feared public security bureau.

AD

Notably, the E.U. list does not include the Communist Party’s top official in the region, Chen Quanguo, who was targeted by harder-hitting U.S. sanctions last year.

AD

In recent months, Europe has been accused of standing idle while the United States took the lead on issues such as Xinjiang.

Late last year, the E.U. and China reached an agreement in principle on a much-delayed investment pact, a move seen as a diplomatic victory for Beijing and a snub to the incoming Biden administration.

Critics of that deal questioned why Europe was knitting itself closer to an increasingly authoritarian China rather than tackling issues such as mass detention and forced labor in Xinjiang.

AD

The sanctions announced Monday will be welcomed by U.S. officials who have been pushing for closer coordination on China, but are less aggressive than the U.S. approach.

Europe’s sanctions will likely result in swift action from Beijing.

In the run-up to Monday’s announcement, China’s Communist Party-controlled news media warned that there will be “no escape” for “some EU institutions and poorly behaving individuals” if the bloc pressed ahead.

AD

Despite extensive reporting, satellite imagery and witness testimony, Beijing fervently denies human rights abuses in Xinjiang, claiming, against mounting evidence, that Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims are thriving.

AD

“Those in Europe were wrong to spread lies on Xinjiang, and they compound the mistake by coercing China on the issue,” warned the English-language edition of the party-controlled Global Times on Friday.