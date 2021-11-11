For around seven years, Yemen has been submerged in a violent civil war between the government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition since 2015, and the Iranian-backed rebel Houthis, who now control most of the country’s north. Most high-level Yemeni government officials live in neighboring Saudi Arabia, and Aden is run by the Southern Transitional Council, a body backed by the United Arab Emirates that has repeatedly clashed with the government over control of the south.