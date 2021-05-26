Hadi’s government has been critical of the UAE, especially for backing southern separatist groups during its military campaign in Yemen. The separatists have gotten into shootouts with forces loyal to the internationally recognized government, forcing the Saudis to intervene several times. An Emirati airstrike on behalf of the separatists also killed at least 30 troops backing Hadi in 2019. The UAE has backed other militias in the war as well.