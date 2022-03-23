The dead included Jawas, three guards and one of his relatives, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

Images from the scene showed fire with charred bodies on the ground.

Aden has been the seat of the internationally recognized government since the Houthi rebels seized the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in 2014, triggering the country’s conflict.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The coastal city however has been rocked by several explosions in past years, which were blamed on local affiliates of al-Qaida and the Islamic State groups.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have also targeted the city with ballistic missiles and explosives-laden drones.