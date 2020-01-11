The passenger plane, a Boeing 737-800 en route to Kyiv, turned toward a sensitive military site belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard at an altitude that made it appear to be a hostile aircraft, Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a statement.

“This morning was not good, but it brought the truth,” Zelensky said on his Facebook page. “Even before the end of the work of the international commission, Iran pleaded guilty of the downing of a Ukrainian plane.”

“We expect from Iran assurances of readiness for a full and open investigation, bringing the perpetrators to justice, returning the bodies of the dead, payment of compensations, official apologies through diplomatic channels. We hope that the investigation will continue in the future without artificial delays and obstacles. Our 45 professionals must receive full access and interaction to establish justice.”

President Hassan Rouhani, in a message on Twitter, said, “Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people. Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences,” Rouhani added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that “human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster.”

Soleimani’s killing sent regional tensions soaring, and Iranian officials vowed to avenge his death. They portrayed the missile attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq, which caused no casualties, as a show of strength. But now Iran’s government is facing tough questions about how its forces, anticipating a U.S. response, shot down a civilian airliner carrying more than 80 Iranian passengers.

Fifty-seven of the passengers were Canadian and 138 were traveling to Toronto.

“Our focus remains closure, accountability, transparency, and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. “This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together. We will continue working with our partners around the world to ensure a complete and thorough investigation, and the Canadian government expects full cooperation from Iranian authorities.”



For Ukraine, Iran’s admission offered a piece of closure it never received from Russia after the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. That passenger airliner was downed by a missile shot from a Russian-made Buk surface-to-air missile system from rebel territory in eastern Ukraine. The attack on the Boeing 777, which was passing over the conflict zone while flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killed all 298 people aboard.

A joint investigative team from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine identified a Russian military unit in charge of the antiaircraft missile system and has pursued prosecution of Russian and Ukrainian citizens allegedly involved. But Russia has continued to deny any involvement in the incident.

Ukrainian authorities came under criticism in 2014 for their failure to close the airspace over the conflict zone regions of Donetsk and Luhansk at higher altitudes, and they could again face questions about why the Ukrainian airliner was allowed to take off from Tehran despite the danger Iranian missiles presented in the skies over the country.

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said Friday that the Ukrainian International Airlines flight was in the correct corridor upon takeoff and there was nothing to indicate the flight was in danger. Flights from other carriers also departed from the city’s airport in the hours before the Ukrainian flight’s takeoff.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a notice about 2 1/2 hours before the Ukrainian airliner took off prohibiting American carriers and commercial operators from flying in the airspace over Baghdad, the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Ukrainian aviation authorities didn’t issue a similar notice for its carriers at the time. Iranian civil aviation authorities also could have issued a notice closing the airspace over the country. Known as NOTAMs, or notices to airmen, such memos are regularly transmitted to pilots.

Top Ukrainian officials were already thinking about flight safety in the region before Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 took off from Tehran’s international airport just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 8. Zelensky had been vacationing with his family in Oman over the Ukrainian holidays, and concerns arose about whether it would be safe for him to fly back to Kyiv.

Ultimately, Zelensky returned to Ukraine only after the Boeing 737 crashed. According to a person familiar with the matter, despite discussion among top officials about the safety of Zelensky’s travel back from Oman, no one in the Ukrainian government moved to close the airspace for the country’s commercial carriers.

Ukraine has taken an active role in investigating the crash of the jet, which was carrying 11 Ukrainians, including the crew. A team of 45 experts and search-and-rescue personnel from Ukraine, including specialists who helped investigate the Malaysia Airlines flight downing, arrived in Tehran early Thursday to participate in the probe.

Cunningham reported from Istanbul. Paul Sonne in Washington contributed to this report.