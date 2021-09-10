It’s the latest twist in the controversy regarding the burial of one of Africa’s longest serving and controversial rulers. Mugabe led a 1970s bush war to end the white-minority rule of the country, then known as Rhodesia. He came to power in 1980 and the early years of his rule were marked by improvements in health, education and pay for the country’s black majority but soon he faced accusations of ethnic killings in the west of the country. By the year 2000 Mugabe had become a more repressive leader.