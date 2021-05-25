After her death, Nehanda became a symbol of resistance and inspiration for the 1970s bush war that brought an end to the white-minority ruled country of Rhodesia and led to majority rule and the independence of Zimbabwe in 1980.
Mnangagwa presided over the unveiling of the statue, more than 3-meters high, in the capital, Harare, close to the place where Nehanda was hanged.
The statue of Nehanda “is a declaration that we stand proud of our history and identity,” said Mnangagwa. He said he would press for her skull to be returned from Britain.
Nationalists still say her name to evoke a spirit of patriotism and a major road and the maternity wing of one of the southern African country’s biggest hospitals in the capital, Harare, are named after her.
Zimbabwe, like some other African countries, has been trying to get European museums to return skulls and other items shipped there as part of war trophies following colonialism.