A tumultuous week in Zimbabwe culminated in Friday’s early hours as officials declared Emmerson Mnangagwa winner of the first elections since a military intervention last November forced longtime president Robert Mugabe to resign.

Opposition members interrupted the announcement, saying the results were “fake,” and their candidate, Nelson Chamisa, vowed to challenge his loss in court.

Mnangagwa avoided a runoff with Chamisa by a razor-thin margin of less than a percentage point, with just 50.8 percent of the total vote. His party, ZANU-PF, also won a two-thirds majority in parliament. Chamisa took over 70 percent in Harare, where protests against perceived delays in announcing the results turned violent.

Monday’s election was largely peaceful, but by Wednesday, downtown Harare was a war zone. Young men chanting slogans of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change went on a looting and vandalizing rampage through the center of town before the army — seen by many as aligned with Mnangagwa — opened fire killing at least six and injuring many more. It remained unclear whether Mnangagwa or ZANU-PF played any role in their deployment.

The next day Harare was deserted as security forces patrolled the streets, but by Friday, Harare’s people went back to work, their opinions sharply divided over the 75-year-old president that some see as their savior while others fear he is even worse than Mugabe.

“Life under Mugabe has left me with quite literally nothing. But ED was there. He knows all of the mistakes that Mugabe made,” said Lovemore Katungwa, using Mnangagwa’s initials, as most do here. “We are celebrating because Zimbabwe can now join the brotherhood of nations.”

Katungwa stood beside his lifelong friend Siwa Kadema in front of their decrepit apartment block built by the Mugabe government, which has no running water or trash collection. Both are 38, and were born on the eve of Zimbabwe’s independence from white rule, the result of a struggle that gave both Mugabe and Mnangagwa the badge of liberation hero.

“My parents had the whites, and we’ve had Mugabe,” said Kadema. “That is why today is a happy day. We will get the change we need.”

Zimbabwe’s economy is in a precarious state. After runaway inflation brought Zimbabweans trillion-dollar currency notes in 2009, Mugabe adopted the U.S. dollar which is now in short supply here. Many in rural areas have reverted to barter. Others mostly get by using government bond notes.

Mnangagwa centered his campaign on attracting foreign investment and creating jobs. But millions have already emigrated, and some Chamisa supporters were only half-joking on Friday morning when they discussed joining that wave.

Takudzwa Wazara sat in his car listening to talk radio and searching Google for visa application procedures on his phone. He sucked his teeth and shook his head.

“This country, this election, my life — it’s a farce, man!” said Wazara. “I just can’t shake the feeling that we are all being made into fools.”

Like many Chamisa supporters (as well as most diplomats and election observers when speaking off the record), Wazara doubts the integrity of the election. Civil rights groups have documented more than a thousand cases of intimidation, vote-buying and other electoral malpractice. Countless rumors of the various ways ZANU-PF “cooked” the results have circulated on social media, which Zimbabweans use prolifically.

Chamisa tweeted on Friday morning that the Zimbabwe Election Commission denied the MDC its right to check the official results against their own. On Thursday, police produced a warrant to search the MDC’s headquarters in what party officials claimed was an attempt to confiscate their data on “the real results.”

“The level of opaqueness, truth deficiency, moral decay & values deficit is baffling,” wrote Chamisa.

Wednesday’s harsh crackdown on MDC supporters also gave some a reason to believe that Mnangagwa would work closely with the army to clamp down on dissent, much like Mugabe did.

For years, Mnangagwa was Zimbabwe’s defense minister and head of intelligence, and is accused of orchestrating some of Mugabe’s greatest atrocities, including massacres of tens of thousands of members of a minority ethnic group, the razing of neighborhoods with major opposition support, and the campaign of violence that forced the MDC to boycott a runoff in the 2008 elections.

The spokesman of the MDC’s national youth assembly, Guta Chengetai, told The Washington Post that his ranks were “just waiting for the word from Chamisa on what to do next.”

To force a review of the vote, Chamisa will first have to make public what evidence he has of rigging. So far, the MDC has not provided any to journalists or to the courts.

On Friday, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network, a reputed group of domestic observers, released a report corroborating the election commission’s results, saying it was in line with their own projections. The report called on the commission to immediately and publicly release results from polling stations to ensure transparency and defuse concerns about manipulation.

