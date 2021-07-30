Zodiac Maritime, the company that manages the Mercer Street, said in a statement Friday that the crew members killed were from Romania and Britain but did not identify them. The company, which is owned by Eyal Ofer, an Israeli billionaire, said it was “not aware of harm” to other personnel and that there was no cargo aboard the vessel when it was struck.
On Friday afternoon, the company said the Mercer Street was “sailing under the control of her crew and under her own power at 14 knots to a safe location with a US naval escort.”
A series of attacks on ships over the past two years, involving commandos, limpet mines, drones or missiles, has raised alarm about passage in the waterways of the Middle East. The attacks have also complicated tense negotiations aimed at restoring the nuclear deal Iran signed with the United States and other global powers, an effort that Israel vigorously opposes.
A U.S. defense official briefed on the latest attack said that the Mercer Street appeared to have been struck by a “one-way explosive drone.” The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said that while it was “too early” to identify the party responsible, the incident bore the hallmarks of an Iranian attack.
In March, Israel blamed Iran for an attack on an Israeli-owned freighter laden with vehicles in the Gulf of Oman and vowed to retaliate. In April, an Iranian-flagged ship was struck by an explosion in the Red Sea. Last month a container vessel — which was previously owned by Zodiac Maritime — was attacked in the Indian Ocean. No injuries were reported.
The latest strike occurred as the nuclear talks, held in Vienna, are stuck at an impasse, with Iran indicating it will not return to negotiations until after a new government headed by President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office in August. The talks began in April and are aimed at restoring that pact that President Trump withdrew from in 2018.
In the original deal, signed under President Barack Obama, Iran agreed to limit the quantity and quality of its uranium enrichment and accept stringent international monitoring and verification in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions. Although the International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran was complying, Trump began a “maximum pressure” campaign that he said would ensure that Iran would not build a nuclear weapon, something Tehran has always denied it was pursuing.
American and Iranian officials have indicated a strong desire to return to the agreement and have said there has been progress in the talks, with Iran laying out nuclear concessions it is prepared to make and the Biden administration indicating sanctions it is prepared to lift.
But recent statements by key officials in both countries have raised fresh doubts about a speedy return to the deal.
On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who dictates Tehran’s position on national security issues, accused the U.S. of “stubborn” behavior during the nuclear negotiations and said that “trusting the West does not work”— comments that appeared to set a tone for Raisi, a hard-line cleric and disciple of the supreme leader.
On Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in Kuwait, said that while the U.S. was “committed to diplomacy,” the negotiations with Iran “cannot go on indefinitely.”
