The attack on the ship, the Liberian-flagged Mercer Street, occurred in the Arabia Sea off the coast of Oman at about 10 p.m. local time, according to an alert sent by the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. The incident was the deadliest in a string of recent attacks on tankers and other vessels around the region that have been attributed to Iran or Israel at a moment of rising hostilities between the two longtime adversaries.