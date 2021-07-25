Verdugo doubled to deep right. Germán was lifted after the hit by manager Aaron Boone.
Germán struck out four batters in the seventh. The inning was prolonged by a passed ball on a strike three.
The last no-hitter at Fenway by an opponent was by Detroit’s Jim Bunning on July 20, 1958, when he retired future fellow Hall of Famer Ted Williams on a flyball for the final out.
The last Yankees pitcher to no-hit Boston was Dave Righetti at Yankee Stadium on July 4, 1983.
Germán, who missed all of last season serving the remainder of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, made his 17th start. He hadn’t gone beyond 5 2/3 innings in his last eight, and his previous season-high was seven innings, which he’d done twice.
The Yankees entered the day eight games back in the AL East after rallying for a 4-3 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.
New York led 4-0 when Germán exited.
