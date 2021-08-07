Astros: 3B Alex Bregman (strained left quadriceps) went 1 for 3 with two walks on Friday night in his sixth rehabilitation game with Triple-A Sugar Land. Baker said there isn’t a timetable for the return of Bregman, who has been out since June 16. ... RHP Pedro Báez, who has been out all season with injuries and an illness, pitched Thursday and Friday night for Sugar Land and has a 2.00 ERA in eight rehabilitation appearances.