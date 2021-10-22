The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week approved booster doses as well for recipients of Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines, so that those eligible for boosters can now choose among three vaccines. The Washington Post reported last week that the Food and Drug Administration is “seriously considering” authorizing boosters for everyone 40 and older.
Even if your husband doesn’t meet the criteria for a booster, he should still be able to get one by asking his doctor, said Monica Gandhi, an infectious-diseases specialist at the University of California at San Francisco. Most pharmacies will also give him a booster dose if he tells them that his wife has an underlying condition that puts her at greater risk.
“It’s a little loosey-goosey right now,” said Tom Russo, a professor and chief of infectious-disease at the University of Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “The tendency is to have a low threshold to give people shots.”
For your husband, it’s probably a good idea. Making sure that everyone in your household is maximally protected against contracting the coronavirus minimizes the chance that they will pass the virus to you.
— Marisa Iata