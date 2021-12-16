Credit card benefits
that just make sense
purchases — here’s how choosing the right card can maximize
your perks.
The obstacle
It can be hard to know how to maximize your credit card benefits.
Rewards cards are ubiquitous these days, offering exciting perks like cash back, points, or miles on purchases you already make. But sometimes, knowing how to maximize your rewards takes a bit of financial soul-searching.
Surveys show that 30% of credit card holders don’t redeem the rewards they’ve earned, which suggests they’re not picking a card that truly fits with their lives and goals.
Curious about which rewards cards are worth it for you — and how you can take advantage of Cashback Match and other rewards from Discover? See below for what you need to know.
The 411 on maximizing your benefits
The correct answer is:
Many credit cards come with advantages over cash, like added features and benefits. But rewards cards offer even more perks. Depending on the type of card you select, you can earn extra on purchases big and small in the form of cash back, points, or miles.
It all goes back to choosing a credit card that truly fits within your life to make it easier on yourself. That’s why Discover cardholders can feel confident they are automatically making the most of their introductory reward offers and don’t need to jump through hurdles to maximize their benefits. With Discover, you get all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year matched, dollar for dollar**. So $100 cash back becomes $200.
Finding a rewards card that’s a good fit for you and your specific lifestyle does not have to be complicated, but it does require some legwork. Keep reading for three simple steps that can help you determine the best rewards card for you.
3 ways to find
the right rewards card
-
Define your own goals and priorities by doing a bit of soul-searching. Is cash back what’s most important to you? Discover lets you earn cash back on every purchase — and offers unlimited Cashback Match – Discover will match all the cash back new cardmembers earn at the end of their first year.**
-
Get to know the categories you spend the most on, whether it’s gas, groceries, dining and entertainment, or something else. Then look for the card that offers the best rewards for the categories you tend to spend the most on. With the Discover it® Cashback Card, you’ll earn 5% cash back at select places that change each quarter, up to the quarterly maximum each time you activate. You’ll also earn 1% cash back on all other purchases. Keep in mind that some rewards cards allow you to earn in multiple categories. Discover matches all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.**
-
Look out for catches or unexpected fees. If a card seems to offer great rewards, but it comes with a steep annual fee or other limits and catches, it may not be worth it after all. Discover makes it simple by offering no annual fees on all their credit cards.*
Discover also makes it easy to redeem the cashback that you’ve earned. Throughout the year, you can deposit any amount into your bank account or apply it to your Discover bill as a statement credit.***
The Ultimate Reward:
Generous Cashback From Discover
