The Washington Post
hero hero

Your roadmap to
simplified finances

Credit cards can be a powerful financial tool when used wisely.
Here’s how to tap into the many benefits they have to offer.
scroll
Credit cards have many advantages, from convenience to increased purchasing power. Some credit cards even offer great perks – like not having to pay an annual fee on any Discover credit card* – because when it comes to a credit card, avoiding fluff and misconceptions makes your life easier.

The obstacle

Often, people don’t know simple ways to use their credit card in a way that boosts their financial bottom line.

Credit cards are a simple way to purchase both everyday items like gas and groceries, as well as big ticket buys like travel. They also give you the chance to enhance your overall money management, allowing you to earn rewards on everyday purchases.

“The world's wealthiest and savviest people use credit cards to get extra value and flexibility out of their purchases,” said Grant Sabatier, co-founder of BankBonus and author of the book Financial Freedom, A Proven Path To All The Money You Will Ever Need.

Tap to expand Tap to collapse
Click here to read more Click here to collapse
See rates, fees and other info.

Our simplified approach

Choosing a credit card like Discover shouldn't be a hassle. Discover helps consumers get straight to the point by avoiding confusing financial jargon, allowing you to spend smarter. And to add, when using a Discover credit card, you can still receive rewards without the worry of incurring any annual fees.* No annual fees mean more money in your pocket. It’s that simple.

Discover is the only major credit card that doesn’t have an annual fee on any of its cards* — meaning you won’t get blindsided with steep annual fees just for using the card.

GUESS WHAT

Of the credit cards that charge an annual fee — which no Discover credit card does* — the average fee is
almost $ .1

Of the credit cards that charge an annual fee — which no Discover credit card does* — the average fee

is almost $.1

Of the credit cards that charge an annual fee — which no Discover credit card does* — the average fee is

almost $.1
Tap to expand Tap to collapse
Click here to read more Click here to collapse
See rates, fees and other info.

3 ways to become a smarter
credit card user

  • Choose a card with no annual fee — like every Discover credit card.* Paying a credit card annual fee won't guarantee a higher credit limit — and Discover believes you don’t need yearly fees to offer generous rewards and benefits.

The correct answer is:

  • Avoid unmanageable debt that can negatively impact your credit score and lead to significant stress in your life. But don’t be afraid of credit cards. A credit card that has no annual fee,* like all Discover cards, means more of your money stays in your pocket — that’s more money to spend smartly.
  • Look into your credit card’s rewards so you’re not leaving money on the table. Take some time to analyze your spending, then find a card or cards that offers the best reward — for example, points or cash back — for the categories you spend the most on.
GUESS WHAT

Only 1 in high-schoolers get a semester-long financial education class of some kind.2

Only 1 in

high-schoolers get a semester-long financial education class of some kind.2

Only 1 in
high-schoolers get a

semester-long financial education class of some kind.2

“[Credit card education] isn’t taught in most schools, and many consumers don't take the extra time required to learn how to best use credit cards,” said Sabatier.

HOW TO BECOME A SMARTER
CREDIT CARD SPENDER

Want to become a smarter credit card spender — and tap into the benefits that Discover credit cards have to offer, like no annual fee?* Here’s what you need to know.

What is a
no-annual fee card?

A “no annual fee” credit card is
one that does not charge a yearly
fee simply for the convenience of
having the card.

What is the
average annual fee
for cards that
charge one?

Of the cards that
charge an annual fee,
the average fee is
almost $110.1

Where can I get a
no-annual fee card?

At Discover, every
credit card has no
annual fee.*

By choosing a credit card that offers the right advantages for you, you’ll make the best of this extremely valuable financial tool.

Tap to expand Tap to collapse
Click here to read more Click here to collapse

The correct answer is:

Exceptionally
Common Sense™

With Discover, you don't need to pay an annual fee
to receive generous credit card rewards.
Click 'Learn more' to see rates, fees and other info.

Learn more

Is your Social
Security number
at risk?

go to the another discover washington post content

Credit card
benefits that just
make sense

go to the another discover washington post content

Sources:

*Discover is the only major credit card issuer with no annual fee on any card as of November 2021. See rates, fees, and other info.

washingtonpost.com © 1996-2021 The Washington Post