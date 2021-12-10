Your roadmap to
simplified finances
Here’s how to tap into the many benefits they have to offer.
The obstacle
Often, people don’t know simple ways to use their credit card in a way that boosts their financial bottom line.
Credit cards are a simple way to purchase both everyday items like gas and groceries, as well as big ticket buys like travel. They also give you the chance to enhance your overall money management, allowing you to earn rewards on everyday purchases.
“The world's wealthiest and savviest people use credit cards to get extra value and flexibility out of their purchases,” said Grant Sabatier, co-founder of BankBonus and author of the book Financial Freedom, A Proven Path To All The Money You Will Ever Need.
Our simplified approach
Choosing a credit card like Discover shouldn't be a hassle. Discover helps consumers get straight to the point by avoiding confusing financial jargon, allowing you to spend smarter. And to add, when using a Discover credit card, you can still receive rewards without the worry of incurring any annual fees.* No annual fees mean more money in your pocket. It’s that simple.
Discover is the only major credit card that doesn’t have an annual fee on any of its cards* — meaning you won’t get blindsided with steep annual fees just for using the card.
Of the credit cards that charge an annual fee — which no Discover credit card does* — the average fee is
almost $ .1
Of the credit cards that charge an annual fee — which no Discover credit card does* — the average fee
Of the credit cards that charge an annual fee — which no Discover credit card does* — the average fee is
3 ways to become a smarter
credit card user
-
Choose a card with no annual fee — like every Discover credit card.* Paying a credit card annual fee won't guarantee a higher credit limit — and Discover believes you don’t need yearly fees to offer generous rewards and benefits.
The correct answer is:
The correct answer is: