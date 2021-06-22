From the time she was young, Feinstein had always been a very adventurous eater who spent hours glued to her favorite cooking shows.

“When I was really young, my parents would be like: ‘Here! Try this raw fish!’” she recalled. “And I’d be like: ‘Yes! I will eat sushi!’”

Feinstein’s own parents weren’t big cooks, but she grew up in a close-knit Jewish community where life centered around food and sharing meals. “Every Friday night we would do Shabbat dinner with family and friends,” she said. “So food was a centerpiece of my life.”

Yet cooking and eating still seemed more like passions to her, rather than a possible career track, so Feinstein studied art history in college. After, she jumped into public relations representing museums around the world — not necessarily because she loved it, but because it seemed like a logical next step.

For years, however, she couldn’t kick the nagging feeling that her chosen career just somehow wasn’t right. “I was learning a lot. In a lot of ways, I did enjoy my work,” she said. “But I just could not see myself doing it for another five years.”

So when her husband encouraged her to take her lifelong love of food seriously, she uncharacteristically jumped at the idea of doing something totally out of her comfort zone.

“[His support] didn’t give me permission, but it did give me encouragement,” Feinstein said. “Once I decided to do it, I enrolled without giving myself time to think too much about it. I didn’t want to talk myself out of it.”